31st Annual MLK, Jr. Memorial Celebration scheduled for Darlington

The 31st Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Celebration will be held on Monday, January 16th at 12 o’clock noon at First Baptist Church Darlington. The event is sponsored by the Darlington County Cultural Realism Complex, Inc., First Baptist Church Darlington, Darlington Ministerial Alliance, and with the support of many churches, organizations, businesses, and individuals.

The theme of event is “World Unity, Peace, Hope, Love and Understanding.” Dr. Brian Sherwood, Senior Pastor of First Baptist Church Darlington will be the keynote speaker. Dr. Sherwood’s formal education includes a Doctor of Ministry in Christian Leadership from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest, N.C., a Master in Divinity with Biblical Languages from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, TX, and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Kennesaw State University in Marietta, GA. Prior to accepting First Baptist’s call, Dr. Sherwood served as Pastor at Maye River Baptist Church in Bluffton, S.C. He previously served churches in both Georgia and Texas. He and his wife, Dorothy, have two children. He shares a desire to help others live and love more like Jesus.

For more information, please call 843-393-9762.