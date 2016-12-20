60th Annual Men’s Dance Club of Darlington Winter Debutante Ball

The Darlington Country Club was resplendent with beautiful cream hydrangeas, seasonal greenery, and candlelight for the 60th Annual Men’s Dance Club Winter Debutante Ball, on Saturday, December 17, 2016. Members and guests, who were greeted by Men’s Club President, Mr. John Colt Ramsey and Mrs. Ramsey, proceeded through the receiving line, where they were introduced to each of the beautiful 2016 Debutantes by their fathers or grandfathers. The following six debutantes were lovely in their white ball gowns, holding hand tied nosegays of pink tea roses and cream hydrangea:

Miss Langley Scott DuBose, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Scott DuBose of Darlington, is a freshman at the University of South Carolina. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Coit Wilburn Langley and the late Mr. Langley of Darlington and the late Mr. and Mrs. Robert Glen DuBose, Jr., also of Darlington. She was presented by her father, Mr. Joseph Scott Dubose, and escorted by Mr. Timothy Ryan Morris of Hartsville, a student at the University of South Carolina.

Miss Catherine Morgan King is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Roberts Stepp, Sr. of Marion, and Mr. Joey Brent King of Hartsville. She is a sophomore at Clemson University and is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Huntley Pope of Darlington, the late Mr. and Mrs. James Cecil King of Hartsville, and Mrs. Lewis Voyne Stepp and the late Mr. Stepp of Dillon. Her great-grandfather, Mr. Raymond George Donald, was a founding member of The Men’s Dance Club of Darlington. Miss King was presented by her grandfather, Mr. Gerald Huntley Pope, and escorted by Mr. Austin Garrett Querubin of Marion, a student at Clemson University.

Miss Caroline Coke Lawson, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Irving Lawson of Darlington, is a freshman at Coker College. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Roy Franklin Williams, Jr. and Mr. Laurie Coke Lawson and the late Elizabeth Pearce Lawson, all of Darlington. Her grandfather, Mr. Laurie Coke Lawson is also a member of The Men’s Dance Club of Darlington, and her great-grandfather, Mr. James Irving Pearce, was a founding member. Miss Lawson was presented by her father, Mr. Marvin Irving Lawson, and escorted by Mr. William Ware Shugart of Piedmont, a student at The Citadel.

Miss Elizabeth Pearce Lawson, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Irving Lawson of Darlington, is a freshman at Clemson University. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Roy Franklin Williams, Jr. and Mr. Laurie Coke Lawson and the late Elizabeth Pearce Lawson, all of Darlington. Her grandfather, Mr. Laurie Coke Lawson is also a member of The Men’s Dance Club of Darlington, and her great-grandfather, Mr. James Irving Pearce, was a founding member. Miss Lawson was presented by her father, Mr. Marvin Irving Lawson, and escorted by Mr. Jacob Isaac Gates of Hartsville, who attends The Citadel.

Miss Kate Hemphill Lawson, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Hemphill Lawson, is a freshman at Clemson University. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. LaRue Evans Anderson and Mr. Terry Paul Anderson and Mr. Laurie Coke Lawson and the late Elizabeth Pearce Lawson, all of Darlington. Her grandfather, Mr. Laurie Coke Lawson is also a member of The Men’s Dance Club of Darlington, and her great-grandfather, Mr. James Irving Pearce, was a founding member. Miss Lawson was presented by her father, Mr. James Hemphill Lawson, and escorted by Mr. Andrew Stocks Paramore of Florence, who attends Clemson University.

Miss Mary Adair Lawson, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Irving Lawson of Darlington, is a freshman at Francis Marion University. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Roy Franklin Williams, Jr. and Mr. Laurie Coke Lawson and the late Elizabeth Pearce Lawson, all of Darlington. Her grandfather, Mr. Laurie Coke Lawson is also a member of The Men’s Dance Club of Darlington, and her great-grandfather, Mr. James Irving Pearce, was a founding member. Miss Lawson was presented by her father, Mr. Marvin Irving Lawson, and escorted by Mr. Marshall James Anderson of Hartsville, a student at The Citadel.

Mr. John Bender Matthews, son of Mr. and Mrs. Warren Mark Matthews, Sr. of Darlington, attended the dance for the first time, and was introduced by club president, Mr. John Colt Ramsey. Mr. Matthews is a freshman at the College of Charleston and is the grandson of Mrs. Josiah Simpson Matthews, III and the late Dr. Matthews of Darlington and Mr. and Mrs. Edwin Wilson Edmondson and of Pollocksville, North Carolina. His grandfather, Dr. Josiah Simpson Matthews, III, was also a member of The Men’s Dance Club of Darlington. Mr. Matthews’ date for the evening was Miss Tammy Patricia Ray of Darlington, a freshman at Furman University.

Following the formal presentation of the debutantes and the Debutante Figure, members and their guests enjoyed a seated dinner and danced to the music of The Attractions.