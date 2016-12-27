Adelaide Townsend Lunn

Adelaide Townsend Lunn is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gregory Lowder Lunn of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Walter Kemmery Lunn and the late Walter Kemmery Lunn, Jr. of Darlington, South Carolina and Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Townsend Moore of Bennettsville, South Carolina.

Miss Lunn is a graduate of Waccamaw High School. She is currently attending The College of Charleston where she is majoring in Mathematics with a minor in Studio Arts.

Miss Lunn was presented by her father and escorted by Mr. Michael Dear of Pawleys Island, South Carolina during The Carolina Coast Cotillion’s thirteenth annual Holiday Ball, Saturday, December 17th, 2016 at the Marriott Grande Dunes Resort. Thirteen Debutantes were presented and four Sons were recognized. Numerous parties honoring the debutantes and Sons were held throughout the summer by members and friends.