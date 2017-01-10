Arbor Day: Planting Trees “Properly”

By James Hodges

Clemson Extension Agent

According to the National Arbor Day Foundation, on January 4, 1872, J. Sterling Morton first proposed a tree-planting holiday to be called “Arbor Day” at a meeting of the Nebraska State Board of Agriculture. The date was set for April 10, 1872. Prizes were offered to counties and individuals for planting properly the largest number of trees on that day. It was estimated that more than one million trees were planted in Nebraska on the first Arbor Day. It was a day when school children and adults participated in the event which had two purposes:

The first was to encourage the planting of trees and to engage the community in the activity for the benefit of all.

Prizes were given out for “Quantity of Properly Planted Trees” by individuals and/or entire communities. The key was properly planted trees. Sterling, a writer and newspaper publisher, made it a personal goal to provide correct information on how to plant and care for trees and other landscape plants.

Nothing is more discouraging than a dead tree that we planted ourselves. The failure of the tree to survive is a personal failure for us. All too often, a tree’s success in our landscape is determined on the day it is planted by those who place it in the soil. A poorly planted tree is often doomed to hardship and eventual death, rather than our intended purpose of shade and landscape beauty. Tree planting standard guidelines have changed over the years as new research is generated. One old concept was deep planting of trees. We don’t want the roots to dry out, so the tendency is to err on the side of too deep rather than risk any chance of planting too shallow. This has been shown to be a big error in many situations. Soils, such as our heavy clays, are not forgiving on deeply planted trees. Trees have a natural root flare at the point where they emerge from the soil, which helps the tree to anchor itself into the soil for long-term stability. Covering this up can lead to problems as the tree grows.

Check your purchased ball and burlap trees or container-grown trees to make sure that they were not grown too deeply. If so, remove a few inches of soil to reveal the first set of roots emerging from the tree stem, and plant your tree in the soil at this new correct depth. Your trees will thank you. Deep-planted trees often develop problems years later and don’t survive to beautiful maturity. The greatest thanks you can receive for tree planting is a nice tree to enjoy for many years that you leave for another generation.