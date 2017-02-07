Arrest made in Sugar Creek Circle fatal shooting

Special Victims Unit investigators have taken into custody Mary Denise Poston, 53, of Florence in connection to the fatal shooting that occurred on Sugar Creek Cir. Friday evening.

At 8:45 p.m. deputies were dispatched to Sugar Creek Cir. off of Turnpike Rd. in Darlington County. Once on scene the deputies took Poston into custody and discovered the victim who was identified by the Darlington County Coroner’s Office as Robert Earl Benson.

It is believed Poston and Benson were cohabitating at the time of the shooting.

At this time SVU investigators are seeking charges against Poston for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. This case remains under investigation by Darlington County Sheriff’s Office investigators. SLED Forensics Investigators are assisting.

Anyone with information about this incident can share tips anonymously by calling the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office at (843)398-4501