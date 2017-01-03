ArtFields Jr. accepting applications

ArtFields Jr. is now accepting applications from student artists throughout South Carolina. Submissions from students, grades 1-12, will be accepted through Feb. 22, 2017.

In years past, Artfields Jr. was only open to students in Lake City. For 2017, the fifth year of the event, it was opened to students state-wide widening its talent pool and upping the stakes for competitors.

A review panel will evaluate work submitted to the competition through the free online application, and student winners will be notified by phone or email if they qualify. Selected pieces will be displayed through the month of April and judged during ArtFields 2017.

ArtFields Jr. winners are separated into four categories by grade level and will receive prizes up to $500.00, depending on grade and whether they place first, second or third.

In addition to the category winners listed above, two “Student Choice” prizes will be awarded as determined by student votes – one winner from grades 1-6 and one winner from grades 7-12. Each of these winners will receive an ArtFields Jr. Prize Package during the ArtFields Jr. Awards Ceremony.

Winners and special presentations will be announced during the ArtFields Finale Event scheduled for Saturday, April 29, 2017 on The Green in Lake City at 7 p.m.

Schools and families are encouraged to attend the ArtFields Awards Ceremony to support their developing artists.