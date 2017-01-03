Bob Jones University names local students to President’s List

The following students are among approximately 490 Bob Jones University students named to the President’s List for high academic achievement during the Fall 2016 semester. To qualify for the President’s List, students must earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.

• Brooke Hummel of Florence

• Hummel is a Junior Apparel major at Bob Jones University.

• Kaitlyn Hummel of Florence

• Hummel is a Junior Exercise Science major at Bob Jones University.

• Kimberly Windham of Darlington

• Windham is a Sophomore Music Education major at Bob Jones University.

Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones University is a biblically faithful, Christian liberal arts university focused on educating the whole person to reflect and serve Christ. BJU offers a unique blend of rigorous academic programs, discipleship, and character and leadership development. We are committed to the truth of Scripture and to pursuing excellence in all we do.

BJU provides over 100 undergraduate and graduate programs in religion, education, fine arts and communication, arts and science, and business. BJU has 2,700 students from nearly every state and more than 40 countries.