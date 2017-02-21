California’s Riverside County Medical Association recognizes Dr. Frank Flowers, Jr.

RIVERSIDE, CA,— One of Darlington’s own, Dr. Frank Flowers, Jr, was recently recognized for his outstanding service. California’s Riverside County Medical Association (RCMA) installed Frank Flowers, Jr., M.D. as its 2017 Acting Secretary/Treasurer and recognized him with an award for his Outstanding Contribution to the Medical Association and Its Goals. In addition to serving as Acting Secretary/Treasurer, Dr. Flowers serves as the medical association’s alternate to the California Medical Association, RCMA board member, and member of the scholarship committee. He has been a member of RCMA and the California Medical Association since 2005.

The Riverside County Medical Association recognized Dr. Flowers for his innovative leadership and support in attracting and retaining physicians within Riverside County while supporting residents and medical students in their efforts to bring quality medical care to the communities. He also played an important role in supporting the association’s strategic plan by offering helpful and insightful input to better the association and support the community of physicians.

Dr. Flowers is a Board Certified Family Medicine physician who serves as the Area Medical Director of Kaiser Permanente Riverside’s Southern California Permanente Medical Group and Chief of Staff of the Riverside and Moreno Valley Kaiser Permanente Medical Centers. He attended Darlington area schools, graduated from James F. Byrnes Academy, and received his B.S. from Wofford College. He earned his medical degree from the Medical University of South Carolina in 1982.

In 1982, he moved to California to complete his Family Medicine residency training at San Bernardino County Medical Center. After his residency training was complete, he served as a civilian physician for the United States military in Bremerhaven, Germany. He joined Kaiser Permanente in California in 1987.

Prior to becoming the Area Medical Director, he served as Physician in Charge of the Corona Medical Offices, Chief of Family Medicine Department, and Assistant Area Medical Director for Riverside County service area. The Riverside service area is the fourth largest Kaiser Permanente membership in California, responsible for more than 460,000 members.

Dr. Flowers is the son of Frank M. Flowers, Sr. and the late Margaret S. Flowers of Darlington.