Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center awarded

The Darlington County School District (DCSD) Teacher Forum presented Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center with the 2016 Jimmy Newsom Signature Award in December during the organization’s annual Education Forum held at Darlington Country Club. Named in honor of former DCSD Superintendent Jimmy Newsom, the award is presented annually to an individual, group or business selected by the Teacher Forum for having made a significant contribution to education in Darlington County.

“Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center has deep roots in the Darlington County community and an unwavering commitment to its students and families,” DCSD Superintendent Dr. Eddie Ingram said. “We are honored to have such a gracious partner helping us to prepare students for the future.”

Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center is a leader in providing quality health care in the community, and they carry that mission into the school district through numerous health screenings and training programs.

Carolina Pines sponsors billboards and print advertisements every year celebrating the district’s Honor Roll Teachers. They participate in many school-level activities such as the Taste of Mayo, and they provide scholarships to Darlington County students.

They are an active member of the district’s Community Shareholders team, providing insight and critical input on the district’s efforts to more towards a 21st century education.

Their professionals work with the district as it continues to strengthen career-training programs, and they serve as sponsors and community judges for the annual Art in Business program.

For every home football game, they “Feed the Foxes” of Hartsville High School, providing delicious and healthy meals for the team and coaches.

Volunteers from Carolina Pines also pack Hunger Buster bags for Carolinas’ Kids. The bags ensure nearly 800 Darlington County students have food during the weekend.

“Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center is honored to be this year’s recipient of the Jimmy Howard Newsom Signature Award,” said Harriet Parker, director of marketing and public relations for Carolina Pines. “We value and appreciate our close relationships in many facets of the Darlington County School District and pledge to continue to be a dedicated, supportive community partner. The fact that this award is named for such an esteemed educator as Jimmy Newsom and is voted on by the teachers themselves makes us extremely humbled and proud.”

Previous Jimmy Howard Newsom Signature Award honorees include Duke Energy, S.C. Speaker of the House Jay Lucas and former DCSD Superintendent Dr. Rainey Knight. The Darlington County Teacher Forum is a teacher leadership organization composed of the 23 school Teachers of the Year and Outstanding First Year Teachers, as well as current and former District Teachers of the Year. The Darlington County School District serves more than 10,400 students in 23 schools across the county. For more information, please visit www.darlington.k12.sc.us.