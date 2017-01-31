Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center Recognized by MUSC Health

The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) has recognized Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center (CPRMC) as a member of the 2016 Under 60 Minute tPA Club.

This distinction honors the dedication and commitment of the hospital’s team (particularly in the Emergency Department) for the exceptional care of stroke patients. CPRMC is a Telestroke partner site with MUSC Health.

Dr. Christine Holmstedt, D.O., who serves as MUSC’s Medical Director of Telestroke and the Comprehensive Stroke and Cerebrovascular Center said, “This is the second year that MUSC Health has had the privilege to give out awards to our Telestroke partner sites. The award Carolina Pines received is in recognition for their fastest Door-To-Needle time for the care of an acute stroke patient in the 2016 calendar year.

Alteplase, the only medication approved in the care of acute stroke patients, is a time sensitive medication. We work with our partner sites to provide treatment to eligible patients within the time windows approved by the FDA and the AHA/ASA. The gold standard for care with Alteplase is for eligible patients to receive the medication within 60 minutes of presenting to the hospital. This year, Carolina Pines was given the Under 60 Minute Award. We are very excited to recognize them in this achievement.”

About Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center

Located in beautiful Hartsville, SC, Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center is a 116-bed acute care facility which prides itself on “caring for our own, right here at home.” The facilities on campus include a 116-bed acute care hospital with an accredited chest pain center and an adjoining medical office building. From routine checkups to technologically advanced diagnostics and complex, state-of-the-art surgery, Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center is the healthcare provider of choice for residents in the counties of Darlington, Chesterfield, Lee and Marlboro. The hospital is partially owned by physicians. For more information, visit the website at www.cprmc.com.