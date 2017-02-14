Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center Volunteer Auxiliary accepting scholarship applications

The Volunteer Auxiliary of Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center offers scholarships annually to area students who are interested in pursuing a career in healthcare. Since 1999, it has awarded more than $170,000 in scholarships to students from our community.

Scholarship applications may be obtained from the Gift Shop staff at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The application can also be downloaded by visiting the hospital’s website: http://www.cprmc.com/scholarship-application.

The deadline to return completed applications to the Gift Shop or for us to receive by mail is Tuesday, April 18 at 4:30 p.m. The mailing address is Volunteer Auxiliary, Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center, 1304 W. Bobo Newsom Highway, Hartsville, SC, 29550.

Scholarship award recipients will be selected by a committee of volunteer auxiliary members and notified by phone and/or mail by May 10, 2017. Any scholarship awarded is paid directly to the school in the student’s name.