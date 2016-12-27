Church News – December 28, 2016

Please send your church news and photos to: editor@newsandpress.net

Watch Night Service

Will be held on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at Cherry Grove Missionary Baptist Church on 552 E. Billy Farrow Hwy. in Darlington beginning at 10:00 p. m.

The Lord Cares

Please continue to assist The Lord Cares in caring for those in need in the Darlington area. T.L.C.’s food bank is located at 201 Grove Street in Darlington. They are open Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 10 a.m. until 12 noon. Donations of non-perishable food items (especially canned meats) are needed, as are toiletries, bathroom tissue, and paper towels. Mail monetary donations to: The Lord Cares PO Box, 1457, Darlington, SC 29540

Bible Study

Bible study at Mt.Zion Tabernacle Believers Church 426 W. Broad St. Darlington, on Tuesday nights at 6:00 p.m. Bible study led by Rev.Larry Scipio. Contact Deacon Z.Frierson at 843-992-3158 or church 843-992-8125. Come join us.

St. Catherine’s Episcopal Church

3123 W. Palmetto St., Florence Worship Time: 11 a.m. (4th Sunday 8:30 a.m.) Sunday School: 9:45 a.m.Phone: 843-601-3672

Facebook: St.Catherine’s EC Vicar: The Rev. Jeffrey R. Richardson

Black Creek Baptist Church

Black Creek Baptist Church, located 139 Mont Clare Road, Dovesville, announces their hours: Sunday: 10 a.m. Sunday School, 11a.m. Worship Services and 6 p.m. Evening Worship. Wednesday: 6:30 Adult Bible Study; Youth Bible Study, Children (Children In Action) 7:30 Adult Choir Practice

Mt. Zion Tabernacle Ministries

Mt. Zion Tabernacle Ministries 426 W. Broad St. in Darlington announces their hours. 1st/3rd Sunday Pastoral Sunday: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. Church Services 11:00 Elder M. Frierson 2nd/4th Sunday: Sunday School at 9:30 by Deacon Z. Frierson Service at 11:00 a.m. Min.Gerald Green. The community is invited to attend. Come expecting to hear the anointed Word. Contact Deacon.Z.Frierson 843-229-3158