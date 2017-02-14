Church News – February 15, 2017

AGLOW Conference

The South Carolina AGLOW State Conference will be held Feb. 16 -18 in Columbia. The event starts at 7 p.m. Thursday and concludes at 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Double Tree by Hilton, 2100 Bush River Road. For more information, or to register, email Cheryl Remchuk at cherylaglowsc@outlook.com or call 864-378-3204.

Pastoral Anniversary

The Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church family, along with the Pastor Support Committee, would like to invite the community to celebrate the 10th Pastoral Anniversary for Rev. Samuel and First Lady Melissa Fulmore. The date for this glorious occasion is Sunday Feb. 19 at 4 p.m. The speaker will be Dr. Rev. Leonard Griffin, Pastor of Morris St. Missionary Baptist Church, Charleston, SC. Mt. Zion is located at 3208 North Governor Williams Highway. For more information, call 843-393-0736.

Black History Program

Bethel A.M.E. Church will hold a Black History Program Sunday Feb. 19. The speaker will be Retired Lieutenant Colonel Frederick D. Warsaw. The service starts at 10 a.m. and everyone is welcome. Bethel is located at 1321 S. Main Street in Darlington. For more information call 843-393-7771.

2nd Chance Ministries Performance

Oates Baptist Church, located at 3569 Oates Highway in Lamar is very excited to announce the performance of 2nd Chance Ministries from Florence. The event will be Saturday February 25 at 6 p.m. Please join us for a great night of worship and praise. You may contact Pastor Gerald McAlister at 843-307-6203 for any questions or directions.

Black History Celebration

Savannah Grove A.M.E. Church, located at 1401 Andrews Mill Rd., Lamar, will have their Black History Celebration Sunday, February 26, 2017. Church School is at 9 a.m. and morning worship is at 10 a.m. Rev. Steven C. Gilchrist is Pastor.

Women’s Conference

Kingdom Living Temple Church will hold a Women’s Conference March 24-26. The theme is ‘Wonder Woman’. Friday will begin 7 p.m. at Kingdom Living with eleven different speakers. Saturday’s event will take place at Poynor Adult Education Center, 301 S. Dargan Street in Florence. A workshop and training will last from 8 a.m. to noon. A guest speaker from Brookland Baptist Church will finish the event on Sunday, beginning at 3 p.m.. For more information, call 843-410-3272.

The Lord Cares

T.L.C.’s food bank is located at 201 Grove Street in Darlington. They are open Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Donations of non-perishable food items are needed, as are toiletries and paper products. Mail monetary donations to: The Lord Cares PO Box, 1457, Darlington, SC 29540

Bible Study

Bible study at Mt.Zion Tabernacle Believers Church 426 W. Broad St. Darlington, on Tuesday nights at 6 p.m. Contact Deacon Z.Frierson at 843-992-3158 or church 843-992-8125. Come join us.

St. Catherine’s Episcopal Church

3123 W. Palmetto St., Florence Worship Time: 11 a.m. (4th Sunday 8:30 a.m.) Sunday School: 9:45 a.m.Phone: 843-601-3672

Black Creek Baptist Church

Black Creek Baptist Church, located 139 Mont Clare Road, Dovesville, announces their hours: Sunday: 10 a.m. Sunday School, 11a.m. Worship Services and 6 p.m. Evening Worship. Wednesday: 6:30 Adult Bible Study; Youth Bible Study, Children (Children In Action) 7:30 Adult Choir Practice

Covenant Baptist Church

Covenant Baptist Church, located at 628 Pocket Road, announces their hours: Sunday: 10 a.m. Sunday School, 11a.m. Spoken Word Service. Wednesday: 6 p.m. Bible Study. Need a ride to church? Call 843-393-7872.

Mt. Zion Tabernacle Ministries

Mt. Zion Tabernacle Ministries 426 W. Broad St. in Darlington announces their hours

1st/3rd Sunday Pastoral Sunday: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. Church Services 11:00 Elder M. Frierson 2nd/4th Sunday: Sunday School at 9:30 by Deacon Z. Frierson Service at 11:00 a.m. Min.Gerald Green. The community is invited to attend. For information, call 843-229-3158