Church News – February 22, 2017

2nd Chance Ministries Performance

Oates Baptist Church, located at 3569 Oates Highway in Lamar is very excited to announce the performance of 2nd Chance Ministries from Florence. The event will be Saturday February 25 at 6 p.m. Please join us for a great night of worship and praise. You may contact Pastor Gerald McAlister at 843-307-6203 for any questions or directions.

Black History Celebration

Savannah Grove A.M.E. Church, located at 1401 Andrews Mill Rd., Lamar, will have their Black History Celebration Sunday, February 26, 2017. Church School is at 9 a.m. and morning worship is at 10 a.m. Rev. Steven C. Gilchrist is Pastor.

Strove Tuesday Pancake Supper

St. Matthew’s Church will hold its annual Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper Feb. 28 at 5 p.m. The event will be held at Darlington High School cafeteria. Tickets are $6 each and can be purchased from the men of the church or at the door the night of the event.

Women’s Conference

Kingdom Living Temple Church will hold a Women’s Conference March 24-26. The theme is ‘Wonder Woman’. Friday will begin 7 p.m. at Kingdom Living with eleven different speakers. Saturday’s event will take place at Poynor Adult Education Center, 301 S. Dargan Street in Florence. A workshop and training will last from 8 a.m. to noon. A guest speaker from Brookland Baptist Church will finish the event on Sunday, beginning at 3 p.m.. For more information, call 843-410-3272.

Quiet Day

The Women’s Ministries of St. Matthew’s Church will hold a Quiet Day April 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The church is located at 210 S. Main St. Reservations are required. Donation of $5 is asked to cover lunch. Register by March 20. Mail your contact information and check to St. Matthews Church DCW Quiet Day, 210 S. Main St., Darlington, SC 29532. You may also email info to jb.stoda@gmail.com.

The Lord Cares

Please continue to assist The Lord Cares in caring for those in need in the Darlington area. T.L.C.’s food bank is located at 201 Grove Street in Darlington. They are open Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Donations of non-perishable food items (especially canned meats) are needed, as are toiletries, bathroom tissue, and paper towels. Mail monetary donations to: The Lord Cares PO Box, 1457, Darlington, SC 29540

Bible Study

Bible study at Mt.Zion Tabernacle Believers Church 426 W. Broad St. Darlington, on Tuesday nights at 6:00 p.m. Bible study led by Rev.Larry Scipio. Contact Deacon Z.Frierson at 843-992-3158 or church 843-992-8125. Come join us.

St. Catherine’s Episcopal Church

3123 W. Palmetto St., Florence Worship Time: 11 a.m. (4th Sunday 8:30 a.m.) Sunday School: 9:45 a.m.Phone: 843-601-3672

Facebook: St.Catherine’s EC Vicar: The Rev. Jeffrey R. Richardson

Black Creek Baptist Church

Black Creek Baptist Church, located 139 Mont Clare Road, Dovesville, announces their hours: Sunday: 10 a.m. Sunday School, 11a.m. Worship Services and 6 p.m. Evening Worship. Wednesday: 6:30 Adult Bible Study; Youth Bible Study, Children (Children In Action) 7:30 Adult Choir Practice

Covenant Baptist Church

Covenant Baptist Church, located at 628 Pocket Road, announces their hours: Sunday: 10 a.m. Sunday School, 11a.m. Spoken Word Service. Wednesday: 6 p.m. Bible Study. Need a ride to church? Call 843-393-7872.

Mt. Zion Tabernacle Ministries

Mt. Zion Tabernacle Ministries 426 W. Broad St. in Darlington announces their hours

1st/3rd Sunday Pastoral Sunday: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. Church Services 11:00 Elder M. Frierson 2nd/4th Sunday: Sunday School at 9:30 by Deacon Z. Frierson Service at 11:00 a.m. Min.Gerald Green. The community is invited to attend. Come expecting to hear the anointed Word. Contact Deacon.Z.Frierson 843-229-3158