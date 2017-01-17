Church News – January 18, 2016

Women of Worth Meeting

Women of Worth, the ladies ministry of Great Commission Ministries in Darlington, invites all ladies to attend their monthly meeting. The January meeting will be held on January 21st at 10 a.m. at the church, which is located at the corner of Wire Road and Billy Farrow Hwy. There will be light refreshments, fellowship and a devotion. The program this month will feature local singers, “Burning Bridges”. All women are invited to attend.

Singing Convention

The fifth Sunday Freewill Singing Convention will be held at Mt. Tema Missionary Baptist Church, Sunday January 29, 2017, with Sunday School starting at 9:30 a.m. The church is asking all choirs to be on time for Sunday School and worship service. Mt. Tema is located at 1730 Tema Road in Hartsville. For more information, call 843-383-9695.

The Lord Cares

Please continue to assist The Lord Cares in caring for those in need in the Darlington area. T.L.C.’s food bank is located at 201 Grove Street in Darlington. They are open Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 10 a.m. until 12 noon. Donations of non-perishable food items (especially canned meats) are needed, as are toiletries, bathroom tissue, and paper towels. Mail monetary donations to: The Lord Cares PO Box, 1457, Darlington, SC 29540

Bible Study

Bible study at Mt.Zion Tabernacle Believers Church 426 W. Broad St. Darlington, on Tuesday nights at 6:00 p.m. Bible study led by Rev.Larry Scipio. Contact Deacon Z.Frierson at 843-992-3158 or church 843-992-8125. Come join us.

St. Catherine’s Episcopal Church

3123 W. Palmetto St., Florence Worship Time: 11 a.m. (4th Sunday 8:30 a.m.) Sunday School: 9:45 a.m.Phone: 843-601-3672

Facebook: St.Catherine’s EC Vicar: The Rev. Jeffrey R. Richardson

Black Creek Baptist Church

Black Creek Baptist Church, located 139 Mont Clare Road, Dovesville, announces their hours: Sunday: 10 a.m. Sunday School, 11a.m. Worship Services and 6 p.m. Evening Worship. Wednesday: 6:30 Adult Bible Study; Youth Bible Study, Children (Children In Action) 7:30 Adult Choir Practice

Mt. Zion Tabernacle Ministries

Mt. Zion Tabernacle Ministries 426 W. Broad St. in Darlington announces their hours

1st/3rd Sunday Pastoral Sunday: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. Church Services 11:00 Elder M. Frierson 2nd/4th Sunday: Sunday School at 9:30 by Deacon Z. Frierson Service at 11:00 a.m. Min.Gerald Green. The community is invited to attend. Come expecting to hear the anointed Word. Contact Deacon.Z.Frierson 843-229-3158