City of Hartsville holiday trash collection schedule

Trash collection routes for City of Hartsville utility customers will move from their regular schedules to new dates for several holidays for the beginning of 2017. The route change will affect collection only, not recycling. When a recycling collection route does not occur because of a holiday, the recycling route will resume on the regular day the following week.

Holiday schedule changes for 2017 are as follows:

• New Year’s Day – Monday, Jan. 2 moved to Tuesday, Jan. 3

• Martin Luther King, Jr. Day – Monday, Jan. 16 moved to Tuesday, Jan. 17

• President’s Day – Monday, Feb. 20 moved to Tuesday, Feb. 21

• Good Friday – Fri., Apr. 14 moved to Thurs., Apr. 13

Changes to trash and recycling pickup will be made in 2017 due to new equipment being purchased. A new schedule will be mailed to individuals.

For questions, please contact City of Hartsville Environmental Services at 843-383-3019.