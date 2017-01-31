Coastal Carolina University announces President’s List

Posted on Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Coastal Carolina University has announced that 740 students made the President’s honor list for high academic achievement for the 2016 Fall Semester.

They include:
• Conner Elms, a junior majoring in early childhood education, of Florence
• Seth Gainey, a junior majoring in information technology, of Hartsville
• Dana Howell, a post-undergraduate majoring in early childhood education, of Florence
• Kierra Scipio, a senior majoring in elementary education, of Lamar
• Michael Stewart, a senior majoring in information technology, of Florence

Coastal Carolina University is a dynamic, public comprehensive liberal arts institution located in Conway.
CCU offers baccalaureate degrees in 73 major fields of study. More than 10,000 students interact with a world-class faculty, and enjoy a nationally competitive NCAA I athletic program, an inspiring cultural calendar, and a tradition of community interaction by more than 180 student clubs and organizations.

