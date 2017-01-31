Coastal Carolina University announces President’s List

Coastal Carolina University has announced that 740 students made the President’s honor list for high academic achievement for the 2016 Fall Semester.

They include:

• Conner Elms, a junior majoring in early childhood education, of Florence

• Seth Gainey, a junior majoring in information technology, of Hartsville

• Dana Howell, a post-undergraduate majoring in early childhood education, of Florence

• Kierra Scipio, a senior majoring in elementary education, of Lamar

• Michael Stewart, a senior majoring in information technology, of Florence

Coastal Carolina University is a dynamic, public comprehensive liberal arts institution located in Conway.

CCU offers baccalaureate degrees in 73 major fields of study. More than 10,000 students interact with a world-class faculty, and enjoy a nationally competitive NCAA I athletic program, an inspiring cultural calendar, and a tradition of community interaction by more than 180 student clubs and organizations.