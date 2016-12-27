Coastal Carolina University honors fall graduates

A total of 719 students were eligible to walk in Coastal Carolina University’s fall 2016 commencement, compared to 595 in 2015 and 590 in 2014. Two ceremonies were held in the HTC Center on campus, one on Friday, Dec. 16 and one on Saturday, Dec. 17.

Speaking to Coastal Carolina University’s largest class of fall semester graduation candidates, commencement speaker Susan O’Malley advised the graduates to follow their passions.

“If you follow you passion, you’ll find your purpose,” said O’Malley, who, following her own early goals, became the first female president of a professional sports franchise at age 29 when she assumed the leadership of the NBA’s Washington Bullets (now the Wizards).

Candidates for graduation were:

• Chess Blanks of Darlington, Bachelor of Arts in interdisciplinary studies,

• Ekaterina Cannon of Florence, Bachelor of Science in Nursing in nursing,

• Devon Graham of Darlington, Bachelor of Science in information systems,

• Courtney Kelley of Hartsville, Bachelor of Arts in political science,

• Devon Sims of Darlington, Bachelor of Arts in graphic design,

• Michael Stewart of Florence, Bachelor of Science in information technology, magna cum laude