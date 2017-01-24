Dancing with the Stars of Darlington County 2017 champions to be crowned Jan. 26

The 4th Annual Dancing with the Stars of Darlington County fundraising event is tomorrow night and the dancers are trying to shake off the nerves, with their eyes fixed on the prize. The annual event will be held at the Center Theater in Hartsville. Each dance team features a dance professional paired with a local celebrity vying for the title. The People’s Choice Award is won by capturing the largest number of fan votes. The votes can be purchased online at www.darlingtoncountydancingwiththestars.com before and during the event. Tickets can also be purchased online.

Proceeds from the evening go to the Pee Dee Coalition to assist victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault.

Sponsors for the event include: Sonoco Product Company, Novolex, Mr. and Mrs. Bob Stanzione, Palmetto Prosthetics and Orthotics, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Sullivan, Heritage Community Bank, Gardner Roofing, Inc., Palmetto Auto Auction, First Citizens Bank & Trust, Integrated Systems, Stifel Nicolaus, Duke Energy, Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center, Carolina Irrigation.

This week’s dance teams are:

Anthony Matthews (Professional) & Maria Jones (Celebrity) – Dance Style: Waltz (Choreographer: Caleb Roberts)

Greg Goode (Pro) & Wanda Hassler (Celebrity) – Dance Style: Merengue (Choreographer: Brenda Cranford)

Celebrity Dancer Maria Jones grew up in Decatur, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama before entering the USAF where she met and married her husband of 28 years, Bryan. They have a son Eli (Kaitlyn) and a daughter Emily. Since childhood, volunteerism has been an important family tradition. Maria has served in many different volunteer capacities, in leadership and board positions for 20+ years, most recently serving as the 2011-2013 President of the Women’s League of Hartsville. She loves spending her free time with family and friends, traveling, and watching college football…ROLL TIDE! Maria happily accepted the challenge to dance for the Pee Dee Coalition. She hopes to do her best to raise money, awareness of domestic and sexual assault, and to make her family proud.

Professional Dancer Anthony Matthews is an online entrepreneur at Anthony and Company, active member of SC Alzheimer’s Association, and aspiring nurse at McLeod Regional Medical Center. He fancies high fashion, shagging, interior design, fighting for equality, and caring for his 85-year-old great grandmother.

Choreographer Caleb Roberts graduated from South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities, and from there he continued his training at NC School of Arts under Ethan Stiefel. After training at NCSA, he moved on to dance with The Boston Ballet and Cincinnati Ballet as a professional. Caleb is now a Guest Principal dancer for companies such as Lincoln Nebraska Ballet, Savannah Ballet, and CMFA. He also runs and owns a pre-professional ballet studio in Hartsville called The Studio. Caleb is happily married to his beautiful wife, Axia Mercedez Roberts, and they have an 18-month-old baby girl named Aila Marie Roberts.

Celebrity Dancer Wanda Hassler is a Community Volunteer having served on numerous boards including Hartsville YMCA, The Billy Hardee Home for Boys, Darlington County Education Foundation, and in various leadership capacities at St. Luke United Methodist Church. She has also served as PTO President for the various schools her four children attended. Wanda is currently serving as a trustee on the Darlington County School Board representing District 7. Born and raised in Rockingham, NC she received a BS from Davidson College and a BSN from The University of NC at Chapel Hill. Wanda met and married her husband of 28 years, Terry Hassler, while serving as a Captain in the United States Air Force. They have lived in Hartsville, SC since 1993 where Terry set up his medical practice and raised their four grown children, Leah, Madison, Hayley, and Cameron. Wanda decided to participate in the Pee Dee Coalition’s fourth Annual Dancing with the Stars because it allows her the opportunity to participate in three things she loves: helping others, physical fitness, and having fun.

Professional Dancer Greg Goode is married with two children. He met his wife Sherri in Chillicothe, OH, and they have been married for 21 years. He has a daughter, Madison, and a son, Jared. The family has five dogs: Lincoln, Lily, Scooby, Snickers, and Lucy. They have one cat, Boo Kitty. Greg has been in the paper industry for 28 years and has worked for Sonoco for 18 years. He was born in Richmond, VA. Greg has lived in Ohio, Michigan, and South Carolina three times. He is a big NASCAR fan – his favorite racetrack being Martinsville.

Brenda Cranford is the Owner/Director of the Brenda Cranford School of Dance in Hartsville. She opened BCSD in 1981 and enjoys being very active in community events. Her studio was named by Dance Spirit Magazine as one of the Top 50 dance studios in America in 1997. She is the proud recipient of the Chamber of Commerce’s award of 2013 Business Person of the Year. She is married to Kim Cranford, manager of Center Theatre and is mother to two daughters, Whitney and Jaimie.