Dancing with the Stars of Darlington County fundraiser to be held Jan. 26

The Dancing with the Stars of Darlington County fundraising event will be held Thursday, January 26. The Planning Committee, along with many volunteers, have been hard at work, meeting since July preparing for the event, which benefits the Pee Dee Coalition against Domestic and Sexual Assault.

The Planning Committee members are Pat Segars, Pat West, Mary Wood Beasley, Jennifer Boyles, Alma Harris, Jennifer Schock, Eric Thomsen, Ellen Bethea, Eliza Truett, Judy Jacobs, Tamara Weatherford, Lukas Glenn, and Rita Daniel.

Under leadership of Rita Daniel, students from Darlington County high schools and many other adult volunteers in the community will be assisting with ballot sales, handing out programs, decorating, and serving as ushers. Cheerleaders for the Hartsville High School Red Foxes will also be volunteering in the Coat Check Room. There has been tremendous support for the event from many businesses and citizens in Darlington County.

General admission tickets can be purchased online at www.darlingtoncountydancingwiththestars.com. Tickets are $45 each. The doors will be open for general admission at 6:30 p.m.

Fourteen dance teams will be competing for the titles of the 2017 People’s Choice Award and the 2017 Dancing with the Stars of Darlington County Dance Award. The dance teams and dance styles are:

• Celebrity, Ashley Shelley, and Professional, Shantella Harris, performing the Cha Cha;

• Celebrity, Autumne Stuart, and Professional, Jeffery Tadlock, performing the Swing;

• Celebrity, Ben Gore, and Professional, Jennifer Hemingway, performing the Cha Cha;

• Celebrity, Blade Boulware, and Professional, Natalie Elsesser, performing the Merengue;

• Celebrity, Bob Brown, and Professional, Frida James, performing the Rhumba; Celebrity,

• Cal Wheeler, and Professional, Brandi Wheeler, performing the Rhumba;

• Celebrity, Charles Govan, and Professional, Tracee Auman, performing the Waltz;

• Celebrity, Franklin Jeffords, and Professional, Shelbey Gray, performing the Samba;

• Celebrity, Houston Penny, and Professional, Ashley Reames, performing the Tango;

• Celebrity, Hunter Jordan, and Professional, Stacy Uptagrafft, performing the Quickstep;

• Celebrity, Jeff Burr, and Professional, Tara McCormick, performing the Swing;

• Celebrity, Jeff Calabrese, and Professional, Ali Nelson, performing the Samba;

• Celebrity, Maria Jones, and Professional, Anthony Matthews, performing the Waltz;

• Celebrity, Wanda Hassler, and Professional, Greg Goode, performing the Merengue.

Brenda Cranford School of Dance, The Studio, the Hartsville YMCA, Prestwood Country Club, and Driven by Dance Studio all graciously provided their studios for the dance teams to practice. Local choreographers for this year’s dances include Shantella Harris, Brenda Cranford, Caleb Roberts, Vera Dubose, Frida James, Tracee Auman, Shelbey Gray, Terrie Reames, Stacy Uptagrafft, and Ali Nelson.

The dance team that receives the most votes will be named the 2017 People’s Choice Award winner. Ballots to enter a vote will be sold for $10 by dancers, Pee Dee Coalition members, the DWTS website, and ballot assistants the evening of the performances.

More information about Dancing with the Stars of Darlington County can be found on their Facebook page, Instagram, and their website: www.darlingtoncountydancingwiththestars.com