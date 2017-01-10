Darlington Area Recreation Department announces day trip dates

Mark your calendars for these great trips with the Darlington Area Recreation Department. You must register for trips at least two days prior to trip dates. Lunch is on your own for all trips. For questions or to register, call Programs Director Crystal Gibson at 843-398-4030.

January Trips

• Tanger Outlet in Myrtle Beach on Friday, January 13. Depart at 9 a.m. Cost: $8.

• Hometown Tours and The Shed Restaurant in Cheraw on Friday, January 20. Depart at 9 a.m. Cost: $8.

• Charleston Museum for “America’s First Museum” on Friday, January 27. Depart at 9 a.m. Cost: $20.

February Trips

• Monster Jam at Florence Civic Center on Saturday, February 4. Depart at 11:30 a.m. Cost: $25. Bring $10 for lunch at CiCi’s Pizza (Kids 8 & up)

• Palmetto Peddlers and Thieves Market in Florence on Monday, February 6. Depart at 10 a.m. Cost: $8.

• Swamp Fox Movie & Chili’s Restaurant in Florence on Friday, Feb. 17. Cost: $8. Lunch and movie on your own. More info to follow.

• Hometown Tours and Taki’s Diner in Darlington on Friday, January 24. Depart at 10 a.m. Cost: $8. Lunch on your own.

March Trips

• Charleston Tea Plantation Factory Tour & Trolley Ride at North America’s Only Tea Factory on Thursday, March 2. Depart at 8 a.m. Cost: $20.

• S.C. State Museum in Columbia on Monday, March 6. Depart at 9 a.m. Cost: $20.

• Hometown Tours and River Room Restaurant in Georgetown on Friday, March 24. Depart at 9 a.m. Cost: $8.

• “City Mouse Country Mouse” Play at Florence Little Theater on Saturday, March 25. Depart at 9:30 a.m. Cost: $16. Bring additional $10 for lunch (Kids 8 & up)