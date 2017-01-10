Darlington County Board of Education swears-in members for another term

By Melissa Rollins, Editor, editor@newsandpress.net

During the January 9 meeting of the Darlington County Board of Education, three board members were sworn-in to another term on the board; the board also elected officers for the new year.

Charles Govan, Jamie Morphis and Connell Delaine were administered the oath by State Senator Gerald Malloy. Delaine’s wife held the Bible for his swearing in while Representative Robert Williams did so for Govan and Morphis.

“Taking an oath is serious business,” Delaine said after being sworn in. “I take it very, very serious because you allow us to serve you in this capacity…That oath we just took is not words on a paper; it is a commitment to service. Service is not paid for, it is something that you have to do.”

Delaine was also recognized for 15 years of service on the board. Superintendent Dr. Eddie Ingram read a letter from Scott Price of the South Carolina School Boards Association (SCSBA).

“Congratulations on achieving 15 years of school board service for Darlington County School District,” Ingram read. “On behalf of the officers and staff of the South Carolina School Boards Association, thank you. You have played a critical role in guiding your district and have invested countless hours to improve public education.”

Delaine received a certificate and a lapel pin from the SCSBA.

Warren Jeffords, who was not present at the meeting, was recognized for 25 years of service.

Morphis was elected by the board to serve as chairman while Maureen Thomas was elected vice chairwoman; Govan will serve as secretary.

Another recognition during the meeting included ten students from Hartsville High School who were chosen to be part of the South Carolina Music Educators Association All-State Choir. This group is the largest to have been chosen during a single year from the school.

The students are:

Chris Beasley

Larissa Berger

JaDira Fields

C.J. Johnson

Andrew Lackey

Stone Martin

Lee Saxton

Daniel Thompson

Elianna Thompson

Archie Torain