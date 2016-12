Darlington County Fatality

A Florence woman died after a car crash in Darlington County December 26, 2016.

Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee identified the woman as 40-year-old Elizabeth Allen Commander.

Commander died when her vehicle hit a ditch on Hwy 401 in Darlington. This incident occurred around 10 p.m.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Darlington County Coroner’s Office.