Darlington County Long-Term Recovery Group seeks to help community

Does your home still have damage from the 2015 flood? Report your damages to the local intake center located at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 400 S. Main Street in Darlington. The next operating hours are Feb. 13-15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please take the following information with you:

•Proof of income

•State issued ID

•Proof of disability, if you are disabled or if someone in your home is disabled

•Home insurance policy, if you have home insurance

•Name of children under the age of 5 who live in the home

For more information, call the Darlington County Long-Term Recovery Group at 843-639-2743, Minister Sidney Swinney at 843-409-3194 or Lyn Bishop at 843-621-4680.