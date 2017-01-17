Darlington County School District again offers parents choices in education

In an effort to give parents more flexibility and control in the educational process, Darlington County School District is offering district-wide Expanded School Choice for the 2017-2018 school year.

Any student in Darlington County may apply for the Expanded Choice program, regardless of whether that student is currently enrolled in a public school, a private school or a home school. Applications will be available online at www.darlington.k12.sc.us from Jan. 9 until Jan. 27.

Under the Expanded School Choice program, students who reside in Darlington County may request to attend any school in the county with the exception of Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology. Mayo already offers choice as part of its magnet program and is, therefore, not included in the Expanded School Choice program.

Through Jan. 27, parents can submit Expanded School Choice applications to the district online. The district encourages everyone to use this method for submission. There will be limited paper applications at the district office, located at 120 E. Smith Ave. in Darlington.

On March 30, parents will be notified if the transfer was accepted or placed on the waiting list. Parents have approximately two weeks to confirm their decision for their child to attend the choice school.

Under the Expanded Choice program:

•Choice selections will be based on space availability at the selected school.

•Student athletic eligibility remains under S.C. High School League rules.

•Transportation will not be provided for Expanded School Choice. Parents and guardians are responsible for providing transportation.

•Once a child is selected to participate, Expanded Choice will remain in effect until the student completes the choice grade level.

•If a child moves into the county after the request period ends, the child must attend the school to which he or she is zoned. A parent can apply during the next choice cycle. It is not necessary for parents to complete an application for their child to attend the school for which they are already zoned and attending.

The application for the Expanded Choice Program can be found on the district’s website at www.darlington.k12.sc.us under the “For Parents” tab.

For complete guidelines, an application or more information, contact Darlington County School District’s Office of Arts and Innovative Programs at 843-398-2241.