Darlington County students in state DECA competition

Eighteen students will be representing Darlington County in the state DECA competition.

Front row left to right: Jada Zimmerman, Timquasha Sanchious, Emilie Brown, Knowledge Carroway, Alyssia Moore, LaTavia Jackson

Middle row left to right: Kaneshia Davis, Jakayla McCollough, Cindy Martinez, Faith Mills, Brooklyn Sylvester, Alexis Martin, Tiera Mumford, Christine Roundtree

Back row left to right: Gunnar Outlaw, Elijah Vaughn, Haydon Norwood, and D’onQuay McAllister