Darlington County Young Farmers and Ranchers take part in statewide conference

CHARLESTON – A record number of attendees met recently for the annual South Carolina Farm Bureau Federation (SCFB) Young Farmers and Ranchers Conference. Darlington County residents Ty and Tracy Woodard, Ryan and Dohnia Galloway, William Kirven, Tamara Weatherford, Wes and Amanda Woodard, Lee and Mary Kate Rogers, Caid Kirven, Mary Wylie, Thomas and Ashleigh Chaplin, and Jim Williams were among the 300 young farmers and ranchers from across the state who traveled to Charleston to network, become better leaders in their communities, and learn how to overcome challenges within the agriculture industry.

Conference attendees had the opportunity to listen to a wide variety of speakers on topics addressing all aspects of agriculture—everything from ag technology and drones to labor, direct market sales, business planning and ag literacy.

Ty and Tracy Woodard won the 2017 Young Farmers and Ranchers Achievement Award. The Achievement Award recognizes young farmers and ranchers who derive the majority of their income from an owned agricultural operation and have excelled in their farming or ranching operations while exhibiting superior leadership abilities. Participants are evaluated on a combination of their agricultural operation’s growth and financial progress, Farm Bureau leadership and leadership outside of Farm Bureau.

Davis Peeler was elected as the 2017 SCFB Young Farmers and Ranchers Chair. Peeler takes on this role following the leadership of last year’s chair Dean Hutto of Orangeburg County.

“Dean has shown great leadership during his tenure as Young Farmer and Rancher chair,” said SCFB President Harry Ott. “Dean has been a true leader. He is a great decision maker, he’s trust worthy, fully committed to the task and has selflessly sacrificed for the work of this organization during his term as Chair. We are thankful for his efforts and look forward to the guidance and knowledge of our newly elected chair, Davis Peeler.”

Orangeburg County received the award for the Largest County Delegation.

“Our Young Farmers and Ranchers program is growing as an increasing number of young people recognize the value of Farm Bureau Federation and its mission to promote agricultural interests in South Carolina,” said Jessica Cabrera, the SCFB Young Farmers and Ranchers Coordinator and Director of Organizational Training and Leadership Development. “We were really excited to host our largest group ever this year, growing in attendance more than 30 percent from last year’s conference.”

The SCFB Young Farmers and Ranchers program is one of many purpose activities sponsored by the South Carolina Farm Bureau Federation. By connecting farmers to the larger community, Farm Bureau cultivates understanding about agriculture’s importance to South Carolina’s local economies.

To learn more, log on to www.scfb.org.