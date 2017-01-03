Darlington Fire and Police “Toys for the Community” program

By Samantha Lyles, Staff Writer, slyles@newsandpress.net

Dozens of Darlington families received a little Santa Claus-style help from local emergency responders on the morning of December 24 – just in time for Christmas Eve. Members of the Darlington Fire Department and Darlington Police Department again turned the First Baptist Church gym into a toy depot where games, bikes, and dolls were distributed to local children in need.

“This program has been going on for about 30 years,” said Chuck Kelly of the Darlington Fire Department. “We help the children and families in the community. This year, we’re helping 33 families and approximately 80 kids.”

The annual toy donation program takes applications through November from area families who may be experiencing financial difficulties. Drive organizers review applications and determine whether the family qualifies for help, but Kelly says it’s very rare for anyone to be turned down.

Funds raised through donation drives were used to purchase new toys for kids ranging in age from babies to early teens, and those funds were supplemented by sponsorships from local businesses and service organizations like the Darlington Pilot Club.

“We give them toys, diapers for those with babies, and there are some special need families that we bought food for. This year we have some families that lost everything in Hurricane Matthew and we ended up helping them because of those losses,” said Kelly.

Participants attended the Dec. 24 event and – on a first-come, first-served basis – chose several items from the wide array of toys on display.