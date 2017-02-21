Darlington Man Charged with Kidnapping and Domestic Violence, First Degree

On February 13, 2017 Darlington County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Dylan Ray Larymore, age 24, of Darlington. He is currently charged with kidnapping and domestic violence, first degree.

On February 13, 2017 Deputies responded to a residence northwest of Darlington and met with a female victim who sustained physical injuries. Larymore was not at the residence when deputies arrived. It is alleged by the Special Victims Unit investigators that Larymore held the female victim who he has children in common with captive for at least four days and repeatedly assaulted her during that time.

Darlington County Sheriff’s Patrol Deputies captured Larymore, as they stayed in the area searching for him. Larymore was taken into custody without incident and was found in possession of a black pistol style BB gun.

Kidnapping is a felony, which carries a penalty upon conviction of 30 years in prison. Domestic Violence first degree is felony, which carries a penalty upon conviction of 10 years in prison