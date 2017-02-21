Darlington Pilot Club “warms hearts” at Oakhaven

By Samantha Lyles, Staff Writer, slyles@newsandpress.net

Member of the Pilot Club of Darlington visited Oakhaven Nursing Center this past weekend and brought a little warmth and sweetness to caregivers by gifting them with scarves and treating them with cookies and hot cocoa.

“We’re all about caregivers. That’s one of our focuses in Pilot Club,” said Judy Langley, who wrote the grant which secured $200 in Pilot International “Pick Me Up” program funding for this project.

“This Pick Me Up program we named ‘Warming Hearts of Caregivers,’ we were approved for the grant, and our club covered any costs above that amount,” Langley said.

In her grant application, Langley wrote: “The caregivers at Oakhaven were selected because many local families have had to place their loved ones at this facility. They are a vital part of our community, but not usually recognized or thanked for their efforts of caregiving. The Pilot Club wanted to share their caring spirit with these caregivers and provide them a much-needed Pick Me Up.”

Darlington Pilot Club chose to serve up cookies and cocoa for the caregiver family members of Oakhaven residents to bring a bit of sweetness to their day, and each caregiver received a thank-you card and a colorful, soft balsa fabric scarf for a gentle dose of warmth.

“We got the balsa fabric and Pilot member Janice Flowers cut the scarves out, then we brought them to our Pilot Club meeting and members worked together to fringe the edges,” said Langley.

Oakhaven Nursing Center is an 82-bed facility, and Pilot Club of Darlington brought enough scarves and treats for two caregivers for each patient.

“I think it’s a very nice idea,” said Oakhaven resident Annie Lou James, who received a scarf and treats along with her caregiver Norton James.

To learn more about Pilot Club of Darlington, contact Judy Langley at (843) 617-0689 or email judy.langley99@yahoo.com.