Darlington police seek information about armed robbery

On January 18th, 2017 at 7:25 PM Darlington County Sheriff’s office deputies were dispatched to 1318 Patrick Hwy. Hartsville, SC in reference to an armed robbery at the Short Trip Convenience Store.

During the incident a black male entered the store presenting a handgun demanding money. The suspect was wearing a dark colored hoodie covering most of his face. The suspect did steal a large quantity of money.

Darlington County Sheriff’s Office investigators are currently investigating. Anyone with information about the home invasion can share tips anonymously by calling the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office at (843)398-4501.