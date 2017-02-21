Darlington Sheriff’s Office Busts Gambling House

On February 9, 2017, agents with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at 1826 S. Fifth St. in the Hartsville area of Darlington County.

While serving the search warrant the agents, with the assistance of the Hartsville Police Department and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, discovered several poker style tables with poker chips and money tallies of illegal gambling events. Agents also located several illegal video poker gaming systems that were operable during the service of the search warrant.

Shannon Marie Witherspoon, age 40, of Darlington was arrested during the service of the search warrant. Witherspoon is charged with five counts of possession of gambling devices, one count of operating a gambling house, one count of unlawful games and betting and one count of betting. Witherspoon has been released on a $10,000 bond.

This case remains under investigation by the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office and additional arrest warrants are pending.