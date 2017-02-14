DDRA gears up for annual golf tournament April 5

The Darlington Downtown Revitalization Association is looking for teams to play in its Annual Golf Tournament on Wednesday, April 5, at Darlington Country Club. Enjoy a delicious buffet lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. followed by a 1 o’clock shotgun start for this four-person, captain’s choice tournament. Presenting sponsors Carolina Bank and Darlington Raceway make the event possible each year.

“The business community feels this is a great way to connect and build relationships while having a good time,” says Ronnie Ward, co-chair of the tournament.

A community favorite, the tournament has been a fixture for the DDRA for years, typically one week prior to its annual Taste of Darlington, which will be held on Thursday, April 13, at Darlington Raceway.

Cost to play is $60 per person, $240 per team. Entry fee includes green fee, cart fee, lunch, beverages along the course, prizes, and two mulligans per player. Hole sponsorships are available as well.

This year, the DDRA will bring back a special prize to the top team: Tickets to the Southern 500 race in September.

“This is in addition to our other prizes, but it is one we felt we needed to bring back as the track has been so good to the DDRA and this community and working so hard to make Darlington a better place to work and live,” says Billy Hill, co-chair of the tournament.

The tournament serves as the organizations second biggest annual fundraiser. Proceeds help fund community projects such as the Bringing Downtown Alive! Concerts, Darlington Veterans Memorial, Market on Darlington Square, streetscape and beautification projects, and business seminars, among other things.

For more information, visit buildupdarlington.org, call 843-398-4000 x 103, or email info@buildupdarlington.org