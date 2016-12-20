Dixie Cup Christmas Donation

Employees of Georgia Pacific / Dixie Cup of Darlington united this holiday season to bring Christmas cheer to kids in need, donating toys, bicycles, shoes and clothing to 20 children registered with DSS (Department of Social Services) and the Salvation Army.

“This is our second year doing this and everyone has done an outstanding job. This is an exciting time of year for us. We appreciate the opportunity to give back to the community, and all three of our facilities (pressware, cups, and distribution) are participating,” said Lauwana Wilson of Dixie Cup. “Every year, we’re trying to do better and better. Our hats are off to our plant and all they do to try and make sure people are smiling at Christmas time.”

Pictured (left to right) with some of the donated gifts are Dixie Cup employees Yvonne Timmons, Ashley Black, Angel Toney, Donna Brown, Cheryl Flynn, LaSonja Jackson, Lauwana Wilson, Jeannine Hunter, and Denise Anderson.

Photo by Samantha Lyles