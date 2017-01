Engagement: Ambrose, Galloway

Mr. and Mrs. Steven Gary Chorney of Greenville, SC and Mr. Rubin Ambrose Anderson of Darlington, SC wish to announce the engagement of their daughter Leslie Ambrose Anderson of Darlington SC to Michael Sullivan Galloway of Hartsville, SC son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Larry Galloway of Hartsville, SC. The wedding is planned for April 29, 2017 in St. Paul United Methodist Church of Florence, SC.