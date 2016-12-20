Engagement Sigmon – Kilgo

Mr. and Mrs. Michael Dean Sigmon, Sr. of Darlington announce the engagement of their daughter, Mary Deane, to Robert Lawton Kilgo, III, son of Robert Lawton Kilgo, Jr. and Shannon Ward Peeples.

Ms. Sigmon will graduate in May from Francis Marion University with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Mr. Kilgo, a 2011 graduate of The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina with a Bachelor of Arts in History, is an investigator with the Lake City Police Department. The wedding will take place on May 20, 2017 at Darlington Presbyterian Church in Darlington, South Carolina.