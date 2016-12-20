Engagement Wilson – Cusick

Dr. and Mrs. Clifton Mize Wilson of Florence are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Miss Lenore Mize Wilson, to Mr. Charles Phillip Cusick, son of Mr. and Mrs. Phillip David Cusick of Pawleys Island, South Carolina. Miss Wilson is the granddaughter of Mrs. Robert Morris Altman and the late Col. Robert Morris Altman of Columbia, South Carolina, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Neille Alford Wilson of Darlington, South Carolina.

Miss Wilson is a graduate of West Florence High School and the Georgia Institute of Technology. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Design and currently works as the Director of Client and Employee Engagement for Atlantic Trust in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mr. Cusick is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Charles William Cusick of Pawleys Island, South Carolina and the late Mr. and Mrs. John Hines Truluck of Walterboro, South Carolina. He is a graduate of Waccamaw High School and Columbia College. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication and currently works as a Territory Manager for U.S. Foods in Atlanta, Georgia.

The wedding will take place May 6, 2017 at First (Scots) Presbyterian Church in Charleston, South Carolina.