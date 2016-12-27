Farm Bureau Insurance and Darlington County Farm Bureau spread holiday cheer

Darlington County Farm Bureau and local Farm Bureau Insurance agents lent a hand to Santa’s elves to make Christmas a little brighter for an area family facing financial hardship this holiday season.

A $400 check was presented privately to the family of six, including four young children. Without the donation, the mother and father were unsure if they could provide gifts for the children this Christmas.

The donation was part of a company sponsored holiday community outreach program called Farm Bureau Cares. Through Farm Bureau Cares, county Farm Bureau offices across South Carolina provide a monetary donation to help a family or charity of their choice. Each local donation made by the county Farm Bureau and local agents is matched by Farm Bureau Insurance. Darlington County Farm Bureau and local Farm Bureau Insurance agents were aware of the family’s situation and selected them as the recipient of the local Farm Bureau Cares donation.