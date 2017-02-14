February Knowledge Café speaker announced

GSSM Foundation’s Innovation Center is pleased to announce that Xiaofeng Wang, PhD, will deliver the February talk in the Knowledge Café Speaker Series, 6 p.m., February 15 at Startsville, 145 W Carolina Ave, Hartsville, SC.

Wang is an assistant professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering at the University of South Carolina. His talk will center on how drones can contribute to a smart home and a better quality of life, especially among the elderly.

For more information about the Knowledge Café speaker series visit http://www.startsville.com/ or contact Kathryn de Ridder-Vignone, Director of Startsville, at director@startsville.com.