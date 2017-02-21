February

By Bill Shepard

Winter’s last fling! Not really, that is just wishful thinking on my part. Do not be fooled by a warm day now and then; there are plenty of cold days ahead. If I remember correctly, some of the coldest days of winter appear in February. I supposed that I am longing for Springtime and trying to hurry ole man winter along. The narcissus and daffodils are anxious also; they are already poking their heads above the still cold ground. Soon, they will be opening their eyes to the light of a new day, after a long winter’s nap.

After spending nearly forty winters in the warm Sunshine State, longing for the snows of winter, I returned to my native S.C. that I missed so much. Yes, I missed the colorful falls when the trees would display their rainbow of colors. I missed the cool winds and nights of late September and early October. I missed the smell of wood smoke, curling from the chimney and hanging low over the housetops. I missed the sound of sleet pelting against the windowpane and I longed to watch the snowflakes floating to the ground, covering it with a blanket of white. And perhaps more than any, I missed bundling up in my warm overcoat and hurrying along the busy streets, darting in and out of the stores, especially at Christmas time.

It is strange how familiarity with the things about us causes us to be numbed to their places in our lives. Anyway, here I sit and longing for Springtime to arrive, yet knowing that it is still a long ways off. I readily confess that I have had my fill of winter and all that it has to offer. February is half over! With all its ‘Greats’, February is loaded with memorable events. It is the birth date of George Washington, whom everyone knows was our Nation’s first President. He was not affiliated with any National political party. He was not a Republican, Federalist, Democrat, nor Whig. He is remembered as the Father of our Country. I recall my early school years when, on Washington’s birthday, the teacher would have all the children color a hatchet and a cherry tree. Then she would tell us a story about the boy who cut down the cherry tree and would not lie about it. I would be so proud when I would return home and give the colored pictures to my parents and relate that what I had learned in school that day.

February holds the birthday of another of our great Presidents, that of Abraham Lincoln. There isn’t enough space here to write the things that come to mind about him. Every student of history knows about the Emancipation Proclamation and the Gettysburg Address. Those two documents alone guaranteed Mr. Lincoln a front row seat in American History. Of course, Valentine’s Day this month the time for sweet chocolates, roses and sentimental romancing.

I have other memorable events that happened in February. I have memories of four foolish youngsters who decided to leave home and join the Army without the necessary consent of their parents. Just blame their action on the times! Pearl Harbor was just a few weeks behind and the feeling of patriotism flowed like water. It seemed at the time the proper thing to do, at least to the four youngsters. What a day that was, February 18, 1942. One of those four spent several miserable years in a German prison camp. Another made a career of the service and rose to a high rank. The other two returned home and spend their years in useful ways.

February may be short on days but not on memories. Not only that, it is a prelude to the month of March when Springtime makes it appearance. Of course, the influence of ole man winter will still be around and its presence has the potential to make us miserable for a while longer. Once it is gone, I would wager that some of us will long for its presence before it returns again. Meanwhile, it might be a good time to start thinking about kites; better still, start making your own. A lot can be said about that but it can wait until another time. March is barking at the door. It remains to be seen whether it will appear as a lion or a lamb. In any case, have your kites ready!

Mr. Shepard is a native of Darlington, S.C., and a current resident of Piedmont, S.C. He is the author of “Mill Town Boy” and “Bruised”. He has been sharing his tales of growing up in Darlington for decades, and we are delighted to share them each week. His mailing address for cards and letters is: Bill Shepard 324 Sunny Lane, Piedmont, S.C., 29673.