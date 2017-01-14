Fire at Darlington Dollar General

A fire broke out early Friday evening, January 13, at the Dollar General store located on the Lamar Highway just outside Darlington. Firefighters from Darlington County Fire District, City of Darlington Fire and Rescue, and Palmetto Rural Fire District responded to the call, which came in at 7:39 p.m.

Chief Pat Cavanaugh of the Darlington Fire Department tells the News and Press that his department sent a fire engine and ladder truck in response to the mutual aid call for a heavy fire, which evidently started while the Dollar General store was open for business.

As of around 9 p.m. Friday evening, the fire was still burning. Ladder truck crews were cutting access ports in the building’s roof to feed water into the store. Smoke was visible billowing through the front doors.

Cavanaugh said the cause was unknown at the time and would be investigated and determined once the fire was under control.