First Choice Scholarship applications due

First Choice by Select Health of South Carolina is offering two scholarships to qualified applicants who are furthering their education or pursuing a second career in 2017.

The annual First Choice member scholarship program is open to all First Choice members. Applications are due by March 15. Select Health offers the First Choice Medicaid health plan to South Carolina residents and is part of the AmeriHealth Caritas Family of Companies.

The First Choice member scholarship program began in 2010, when Select Health pledged $200,000 over 10 years through its Caring10 initiative.

Applications and complete information about this scholarship program are available at www.selecthealthofsc.com/community/member-scholarship.aspx