Florence boy makes donation to Darlington Humane Society

By Melissa Rollins, Editor, editor@newsandpress.net

KadenMichael Price took a trip to the Darlington County Humane Society Feb. 16. He wasn’t there to adopt an animal, his family already includes 3 dogs and 2 cats, but instead to make a donation.

KadenMichael, the son of David and Charlotte Price of Florence, recently had a party for his fourth birthday and asked partygoers for items to donate to the humane society. His grandparents Chesley and Barbara Truluck Benjamin dropped off the donations and walked KadenMichael around the facility.

“We were surprised he got so much stuff,” Barbara said. “He knew what we were doing and he was glad to do it. He is trying to figure out about all of the animals who don’t have homes; he doesn’t quite understand that.”

KadenMichael’s grandfather echoed the same sentiments.

“We were shocked at the turnout,” Chesley. “We told them bring donations in lieu of presents and he got presents too! It was friends, family and some of his classmates came too.”

The Benjamins have done work with and for the humane society for years.

“We do fundraisers and Chesley used to be on the board,” Barbara said. “I’m in the group that we do all of the yard sales and I go around and help spay people’s animals. So yeah, this has a special meaning for us; I just wish all the animals could all get homes.”

Jackie Kirven, a member of the humane society management board, accepted the donation from the Benjamins. She said that it was a great thing to do not only for the animals but also for KadenMichael.

“I told KadenMichael that the animals were lucky to have a friend with so many friends,” Kirven said. “It is such a great life lesson that you can share your birthday loot and give it to the animals.”

The Darlington County Humane Society is located off of Highway 152 about half a mile west of the Darlington Raceway. Turn by the water tower. They can be reached at www.darlingtonhumane.org or by calling 843-398-4402.