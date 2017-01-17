FMU celebrates life of MLK with march, arts performances

Francis Marion University hosted its 19th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Thursday night, including a march across campus and an MLK Celebration, which featured tributes in music, dance and word.

The evening’s event began with a candlelight march from the Wallace House to the McNair Science Building.

The program featured performances from Praise in Motion Dance Ministry, from FMU’s Young, Gifted and Blessed Gospel Choir, a short dramatic performance by the Patriot Players and a tribute in word by the FMU chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity.