FMU celebrates life of MLK with march, arts performances

Posted on Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Students perform during an MLK Day celebration at FMU.

Francis Marion University hosted its 19th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Thursday night, including a march across campus and an MLK Celebration, which featured tributes in music, dance and word.

The evening’s event began with a candlelight march from the Wallace House to the McNair Science Building.

The program featured performances from Praise in Motion Dance Ministry, from FMU’s Young, Gifted and Blessed Gospel Choir, a short dramatic performance by the Patriot Players and a tribute in word by the FMU chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity.

Author: Duane Childers

