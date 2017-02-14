Former Deputy Charged with Assault and Battery, Third Degree

On February 12th Darlington County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an alleged assault that took place involving a deputy. Sheriff Tony Chavis requested the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division investigate. SLED agents responded to the incident location and took over the investigation.

On February 13th SLED agents charged former deputy Ruby Brockenberry, age 51, with Assault and Battery, third degree. Brockenberry turned herself into agents at the Darlington County Detention Center. She received a bond of $1,500 personal recognizance.

“Law enforcement officers are held to a higher standard,” Sheriff Chavis Stated. “We, as law enforcement officers, must conduct ourselves in a manner that there cannot be the belief we involve ourselves with impropriety.”