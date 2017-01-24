Free tax help at the Darlington County Libraries

The IRS is no longer printing and mailing forms and instructions like they once did. South Carolina is no longer shipping printed forms and instructions. Where can you go for both South Carolina and Federal tax forms in Darlington County and get help? The Library is still the place to go!

The Library is the only source for paper copies of tax forms and instructions for many. We will work with those who visit the Library to get the forms and instructions they need for little or no cost. So how will the Library help those needing tax forms and instructions?

The Library has a “Tax Forms” screen button on its Internet homepage at www.darlington-lib.org to make it easier for you to find Federal, South Carolina, and forms and instructions from other states. You can use the Library’s public computers to access these sites for forms and instructions and to print any you need.

If you need assistance in completing a tax return, as apparently 60 percent of us do, the Library’s staff cannot advise you, but we have arranged for professional help. A member of SCThrive’s staff will be at the Library to provide FREE one-on-one assistance with your taxes. This expert will electronically file your return for you at the end of the session. This service is free and secure. Anyone making $65,000 or less (or $95,000 or less if you are filing jointly) may use this service.

You will need the following information with you to complete the forms:

• Government issued ID and social security number(s)

• W-2’s, 1099’s, and/or 1098’s

• Last year’s tax return (if available)

• Information on all income, deductions, and credits

Appointments can be made by calling or visiting the Reference/Information desk at the Library branch of your choice.

For more information, call or visit the Library’s branches or visit our website at www.darlington-lib.org.