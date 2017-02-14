Georgia-Pacific Employees donate $12,000 to local charities

Georgia-Pacific announced today its most successful United Way of Darlington campaign ever. Employees of the plant, known locally as “Dixie Cup of Darlington”, donated $12,000 during the two-week drive last month.

“This was our first United Way drive in a few years, and the participation was even better than we expected,” said Plant Manager Mike Griffith. “We are pleased that our employees have chosen to give back to the community where they live and work.”

Griffith said 45 percent of the plant’s 360 employees pledged contributions through a one-time or recurring payroll deduction, or with a cash donation. The money raised will support nine non-profits in Darlington and surrounding areas, including the YMCA, Free Medical Clinic of Darlington, Darlington County Council on Aging, Habitat for Humanity, and Darlington Recreation.

The campaign made Georgia-Pacific the number one United Way of Darlington business partner for the current year, which runs July 1 to June 30.

“The success of this year’s campaign must be attributed to the great people at Dixie and the efforts of our partner agencies,” said United Way of Darlington Executive Director Danny DuBose.

During the campaign, members of Georgia-Pacific’s Dixie Darlington Service Force team staffed information displays in eight-hour shifts, along with representatives from the supported organizations.

“Our low overhead allows us to put most of the money raised back into the community,” DuBose said.

United Way of Darlington has one part-time employee and depends on volunteers and partner agencies to conduct fundraising campaigns.

Plant Manager Mike Griffith says the plant intends to conduct another United Way member campaign next year.

Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world’s leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, office papers, cellulose, specialty fibers, nonwoven fabrics, building products and related chemicals. The company employs approximately 35,000 people directly, and creates nearly 92,000 jobs indirectly. For more information, visit: gp.com.