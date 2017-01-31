GSSM Delivers ENGAGE Saturday Program to Students

This March, the Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics will deliver its ENGAGE Saturday program to middle schoolers in Darlington County.

For three Saturdays, March 4, 11 and 25, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., 6-8th graders will have the opportunity to experience project-based coding and 3-D printing first hand on GSSM’s campus, 401 Railroad Avenue in Hartsville. The Saturday ENGAGE program will culminate with a showcase for families and community members.

Due to the generosity of Verizon, ENGAGE will be offered at no charge to students from Darlington, Lamar and Society Hill middle schools.

“We are extremely grateful for Verizon’s continued support of GSSM and willingness to help us impact young learners across the Pee Dee,” said Kim Bowman, CEO, GSSM Foundation, and EVP Strategic Direction, GSSM. “Together, through ENGAGE, we hope to inspire a new generation of South Carolina leaders and innovators by jumpstarting their interest in STEM.”

“Verizon is committed to doing all we can to engage students in STEM while encouraging them to pursue the STEM careers of the future. We’re pleased to support the Governor’s School for Science and Math’s ENGAGE program as they seek to impact middle school students,” said Julie Smith, vice president of external affairs, Verizon.

Students will be enrolled on a first-come, first-served basis. Apply online at: http://www.scgssm.org/engage-hartsville.