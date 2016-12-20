Hartsville Chamber Elects Board Members

In January, Von Cranford, Brandy Johnson, Curtis Lee, and Bobby McGee will begin their three-year terms as members of the Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

Yvonne Cranford was born and raised in Hartsville. She is a graduate of Hartsville High School, where she has served as an assistant principal for the last 9 years. Von is married to Red Fox alumnus Russ Cranford and has one daughter, Marli and two sons, Mac and Triston.

One goal of Von’s is to inspire more students to get involved in the many events that take place in Hartsville. Being the bridge between students and the community is the starting point to encourage student involvement.

Brandy Johnson, a Hartsville native, is a member of the board of directors of North Industrial Machine, Precision Components & Services and Sun Superior. She is a partner of Chafin, Johnson & Associates, a business consulting firm. Mrs. Johnson has extensive experience within the fields of management, accounting and banking. She has worked within the Hartsville area for 20 plus years.

She was named chamber Ambassador of the Quarter during the second quarter of 2016.

Curtis Lee, a thirteen-year employee at Sonoco, has 22 years of corporate experience. He is currently a director in the Business Technology group, responsible for working with all divisions and corporate staffs on their information technology needs.

Curtis is a retired colonel in the Marine Corps reserves with experience in artillery, logistics and civil affairs. He has deployed to Iraq (2001 & 2007) and Afghanistan (2009/10) in senior roles responsible for the stabilization and rebuilding of those countries.

Bobby McGee founded McGee Financial Group in 1993 and has locations in Hartsville and Florence. He is currently the president-elect of the Hartsville Rotary Club. He serves on the board of Kalmia Gardens and is a member of Vestry, Finance Committee and choir at St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church.