Hartsville Chamber hosts lunch and learn

The Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce is hosting a lunch and learn for its small business members, especially women-, veteran-, and minority-owned businesses. The event will feature guest speaker Carl Faison, Business Opportunity Specialist in the Government Contracting division of the Small Business Administration (SBA). Faison will be discussing programs offered by the SBA and will be explaining the benefits of becoming a certified business.

The event will be March 6 at noon in the chamber boardroom. There will be a $5 charge to attendees not in the chamber’s 110% Club. Non-members are encouraged to attend. To purchase tickets or to register, visit www.hartsvillechamber.org or call the chamber at (843) 332-6401. Seating is limited, so registration prior to the event is necessary.